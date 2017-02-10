Tommy Hilfiger leans on model Gigi Hadid for new collection

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Tommy Hilfiger leans on model Gigi Hadid for new collection

Supermodel helped pick out models, music and the clothes for the TommyXGigi runway show in Los Angele

Image Credit: Rich Fury/Invision/AP
Gigi Hadid, left, and Tommy Hilfiger walk the runway at the Tommy Hilfiger TommyxGigi Runway Show at Venice Beach on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
Tabloid
 

 The thick fog hanging over Venice Beach, Los Angeles, did little to disrupt Tommy Hilfiger’s carnival-esque runway show co-created by and featuring supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Hadid helped pick out the models, the music and the clothes for the TommyXGigi collection — and she walked the beachside runway first and last Wednesday, cheered by her family and Lady Gaga along the way.

“The clothes themselves are inspired by Southern California, inspired by Gigi, and really suited for this type of lifestyle,” Hilfiger said in an interview.

The collection featured blocks of bright colour, American flags and a mix of halter tops and flowing summer dresses.

Hilfiger called the 21-year-old Hadid “the ‘It’ girl of today” and praised her sense of style. His brand has made a comeback in recent years with such partnerships and by embracing youth culture — and nostalgia.

“It’s really a new dynamic, with social media, with e-commerce shopping, with ‘buy now, wear now.’ It’s a whole new ballgame. Everything has changed. And everything is changing very rapidly,” the 65-year-old designer said.

Lady Gaga — who took cell phone photos and waved to Hadid during the show — and Cindy Crawford’s children, Kaia and Presley Gerber, were among the celebrities on hand. Fergie performed after the show. 

More from Fashion

tags from this story

Lady Gaga
follow this tag on MGNLady Gaga

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleGlamourFashion

tags

Lady Gaga
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Fashion

Antonio Banderas launches 3 new fragrances

Life & Style Gallery

Pictures: Miss France crowned Miss Universe

Life & Style Videos

PlayMahira Khan on her Bollywood debut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah

Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE