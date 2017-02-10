Tommy Hilfiger leans on model Gigi Hadid for new collection

Gigi Hadid, left, and Tommy Hilfiger walk the runway at the Tommy Hilfiger TommyxGigi Runway Show at Venice Beach on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

The thick fog hanging over Venice Beach, Los Angeles, did little to disrupt Tommy Hilfiger’s carnival-esque runway show co-created by and featuring supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Hadid helped pick out the models, the music and the clothes for the TommyXGigi collection — and she walked the beachside runway first and last Wednesday, cheered by her family and Lady Gaga along the way.

“The clothes themselves are inspired by Southern California, inspired by Gigi, and really suited for this type of lifestyle,” Hilfiger said in an interview.

The collection featured blocks of bright colour, American flags and a mix of halter tops and flowing summer dresses.

Hilfiger called the 21-year-old Hadid “the ‘It’ girl of today” and praised her sense of style. His brand has made a comeback in recent years with such partnerships and by embracing youth culture — and nostalgia.

“It’s really a new dynamic, with social media, with e-commerce shopping, with ‘buy now, wear now.’ It’s a whole new ballgame. Everything has changed. And everything is changing very rapidly,” the 65-year-old designer said.

Lady Gaga — who took cell phone photos and waved to Hadid during the show — and Cindy Crawford’s children, Kaia and Presley Gerber, were among the celebrities on hand. Fergie performed after the show.