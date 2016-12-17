Mobile
The Directory: Vavci goes Western in style

Your weekly guide to what’s hot and new for fashionable men in the UAE

Tabloid
 

Look sharp in a Vavci

Dubai menswear label Vavci, known for its glorious ethnic wear, has launched its latest Western wear collection. With grey as the predominant colour for the season, it’s all about textures and sharp silhouettes, says designer Kanika Mehra. Call 04-3855527 or 055-5825072.

 

Diesel’s watch is a work of art

Diesel has partnered with New York-based artist, painter, calligrapher and filmmaker Omon Kimin Yang, more popularly known as Rostarr, for a limited edition watch collection called Diesel Alrite. Cut from the artwork and hand-wrapped onto genuine leather, only 555 pieces of the watches have been made. There are three main models, each priced at Dh4,645. Call 04-3398615.

 

Montblanc is on point For its Great Characters limited edition writing instruments, Montblanc is now paying homage to the late jazz legend Miles Davis. The collection includes this trumpet-shaped Miles Davis Limited Edition 1926 pen, featuring a platinum-coated cap and a solid gold engraving of his likeness on the nib.

