The Directory: Splash makes waves with new calendar

Splash has got the dream

Dubai fashion brand Splash makes waves every year with its annual calendar. For 2017, it’s mixing things up: 12 customers have been given the chance of a lifetime to appear in the calendar. Snapped by award-winning photographer Tejal Patni, the aspiring models were picked from an audition, and got to star in the dream-themed shoot.

“The 2017 calendar is powered with emotions and reflects on the sentiments we feel weaved into the fashion route that Splash knows so well,” says Raza Beig, CEO of Splash and Iconic and director, Landmark Group.

The calendar is not for sale but will be given along with purchases at Splash stores across the UAE.

Versace celebrates freedom

American model Mitchell Slaggert stars in the latest spring-summer Versace campaign along with models Edie Campbell and Anna Ewers. Shot by Bruce Weber in the Kentucky countryside along with horses, the theme is all about freedom, says Donatella Versace.

“This is a collection about the dynamic moment and the freedom of the Versace life. There is no one I know who can capture that spirit and energy like Bruce Weber,” she says.

Photographer Weber adds: “Creating the visual campaign for Donatella’s new collection has been exciting because it involves nature and horses and freedom. Freedom of choice, freedom of expression and freedom of speech. I think it’s always interesting that fashion can carry messages in a subtle way and make people think about their own lives and how they can make it better.”

Avant-craft designs

They’re calling it Avant-Craft. Judging by how Pal Zileri continues to evolve in its new image, we are tempted to nod in agreement. Architecture is the name of the game for autumn-winter, too, and nowhere does that come across more beautifully than in the accessories. Now available. Call 04-3414449.

A new Vizio for Movado

Movado launched its first architecture-inspired Vizio watch in 1996. This year, the chronograph is back with a lot more packed inside — something called ‘mechatronic’ that uses bi-directional micro-motors to drive the dials — and a nifty look, a solid stainless steel body with a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, a black rubber crown and a scratch-proof tungsten carbide bezel. Now available. Call 04-3882281.

John Elliot x Mr Porter

American sportswear designer John Elliott has designed an 11-piece collection for Mr Porter. Featuring functional separates with an emphasis on fits and fabrics, the collection of everyday basics is supposed to look as good as it feels, with the focus on comfort. Go to mrporter.com.

Smells like a dream

The Fragrance Kitchen or TFK, has introduced its new fragrance, Dreamy, for men and women, and it’s supposed to be a celebration of beauty and art. Made as part of The Feelings Collection, the fragrance will be exclusively sold at the Tryano store in Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi, from December to February and then will be made available everywhere. It’s Dh1,105. Call 800-879266.