The Directory: Splash makes waves with new calendar

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

The Directory: Splash makes waves with new calendar

Your weekly guide to what’s hot and new for fashionable men in the UAE

Tabloid
 

Splash has got the dream

Dubai fashion brand Splash makes waves every year with its annual calendar. For 2017, it’s mixing things up: 12 customers have been given the chance of a lifetime to appear in the calendar. Snapped by award-winning photographer Tejal Patni, the aspiring models were picked from an audition, and got to star in the dream-themed shoot.

“The 2017 calendar is powered with emotions and reflects on the sentiments we feel weaved into the fashion route that Splash knows so well,” says Raza Beig, CEO of Splash and Iconic and director, Landmark Group.

The calendar is not for sale but will be given along with purchases at Splash stores across the UAE.

 

Versace celebrates freedom

American model Mitchell Slaggert stars in the latest spring-summer Versace campaign along with models Edie Campbell and Anna Ewers. Shot by Bruce Weber in the Kentucky countryside along with horses, the theme is all about freedom, says Donatella Versace.

“This is a collection about the dynamic moment and the freedom of the Versace life. There is no one I know who can capture that spirit and energy like Bruce Weber,” she says.

Photographer Weber adds: “Creating the visual campaign for Donatella’s new collection has been exciting because it involves nature and horses and freedom. Freedom of choice, freedom of expression and freedom of speech. I think it’s always interesting that fashion can carry messages in a subtle way and make people think about their own lives and how they can make it better.”

 

Avant-craft designs

They’re calling it Avant-Craft. Judging by how Pal Zileri continues to evolve in its new image, we are tempted to nod in agreement. Architecture is the name of the game for autumn-winter, too, and nowhere does that come across more beautifully than in the accessories. Now available. Call 04-3414449.

 

A new Vizio for Movado

Movado launched its first architecture-inspired Vizio watch in 1996. This year, the chronograph is back with a lot more packed inside — something called ‘mechatronic’ that uses bi-directional micro-motors to drive the dials — and a nifty look, a solid stainless steel body with a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, a black rubber crown and a scratch-proof tungsten carbide bezel. Now available. Call 04-3882281.

 

John Elliot x Mr Porter

American sportswear designer John Elliott has designed an 11-piece collection for Mr Porter. Featuring functional separates with an emphasis on fits and fabrics, the collection of everyday basics is supposed to look as good as it feels, with the focus on comfort. Go to mrporter.com.

 

Smells like a dream

The Fragrance Kitchen or TFK, has introduced its new fragrance, Dreamy, for men and women, and it’s supposed to be a celebration of beauty and art. Made as part of The Feelings Collection, the fragrance will be exclusively sold at the Tryano store in Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi, from December to February and then will be made available everywhere. It’s Dh1,105. Call 800-879266.

More from Fashion

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

Life&StyleGlamourFashionThe Directory

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Fashion

Michelle Obama, the fashion icon

Life & Style Gallery

In pictures: Stars who made waves in 2016

Life & Style Videos

PlayQuincy Jones: Music pulls people together
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Mumbai-bound plane skids off runway

Mumbai-bound plane skids off runway