The Directory: Dubai’s Iconic gets its Havana vibes on

Havana nights

It’s going to be Havana heaven for Dubai fashion label Iconic next spring. Inspired by a chilled-out Cuban lifestyle, the overall feeling is tropical and light, with casual ’50s tailoring and textured fabrics. There’s also some heavy sports luxe-influenced looks, with Japan as inspiration, where it’s all very clean, minimal and chic. The collection will be in stores soon.

adidas X Pogba comes to the UAE

French footballer Paul Pogba’s collaboration with Adidas, which includes a range of football and fashion products, is now in the UAE. The Adidas x Pogba Collection is inspired by hip-hop culture and features clothes that will look great both on and off-pitch. It’s now exclusively sold at Harvey Nichols Dubai.

Puma gets Stampd for the 4th time

It’s back! Puma’s collaboration with Los Angeles streetwear label Stampd returns for the fourth time this spring. But it’s the footwear collection that’s really impressed us. Among other notables is the re-imagining of Puma’s iconic Clyde shoe, now in perforated leather and pastel colourways. Available now starting at Dh560.

Splashes of oud

Dubai fast fashion retailer Splash has launched the perfume and bath range called Heart of Gold. The collection includes three options each for men and women. For men, the choices are Pure Oud, Black Oud and White Oud, priced at Dh100 each.