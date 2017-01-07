The Directory: Antonio Marras brings food and fashion to Dubai

Antonio Marras opens boutique and restaurant

Italian designer Antonio Marras has opened a new boutique at City Walk Dubai, but it comes with a twist. The store, which stocks both women’s and men’s collections, also features the Antonio Marras Ristorante, serving the best of Italian cuisine.

“Dubai is one of the first markets [for the boutique-restaurant] in the entire world at the moment and I’m very proud to be part of it with such an important presence,” the designer said. “Together with I’M Isola Marras, our first flagship store in the world, I’m excited about the Antonio Marras flagship store opening. The two stores perfectly reflect our atmosphere in the choice of furniture, which were selected piece by piece with deep research in the creation of an extension of the Marras world throughout Sardinia. Moreover opening a restaurant with my name is a dream come true.”

Bait Al Kandora junior

Emirati label Bait Al Kandora (House of Kandora) recently launched a kidswear collection at the Galeries Lafayette Dubai. Known for its fresh take on traditional fashion, the new line hopes to encourage youngsters to be “proud of their country’s national heritage and expand their minds,” says co-founder Khalid Al Huraimel.

Hackett’s Little Britons

There’s more coming for kids. British brand Hackett has also launched its Little Britons collection for spring-summer. With a holiday vibe, think sandy beaches and yachts, the surf-themed collection is all about washed and weathered tones of blues, rustic red and khaki. Landing in stores in March.

The passion of Rasasi Dubai perfumer Rasasi’s new fragrance Junoon, which means passion in Arabic, is exotic and seductive, with hints of oud and musk. Men and women’s version available for Dh290 each.

A closer shave

If you haven’t heard the news, beards are over. Australian skincare brand Aesop’s Moroccan Neroli Shaving Duet could be of good use if you’ve been on the facial hair bandwagon. It come with a low-foaming serum for use during shaving, to minimise irritation; and a lotion to calm and hydrate the skin afterwards.

Two to tango

Raymond Weil’s Tango 300, from its Tango collection, comes with a sporty, contemporary vibe. It’s also water resistant up to 300 metres. The red hands and rubber strap is available in a stainless steel version with a blue or black dial.