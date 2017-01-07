The Directory: Antonio Marras brings food and fashion to Dubai

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

The Directory: Antonio Marras brings food and fashion to Dubai

Your weekly guide to what’s hot and new for fashionable men in the UAE

Tabloid
 

Antonio Marras opens boutique and restaurant

Italian designer Antonio Marras has opened a new boutique at City Walk Dubai, but it comes with a twist. The store, which stocks both women’s and men’s collections, also features the Antonio Marras Ristorante, serving the best of Italian cuisine.

“Dubai is one of the first markets [for the boutique-restaurant] in the entire world at the moment and I’m very proud to be part of it with such an important presence,” the designer said. “Together with I’M Isola Marras, our first flagship store in the world, I’m excited about the Antonio Marras flagship store opening. The two stores perfectly reflect our atmosphere in the choice of furniture, which were selected piece by piece with deep research in the creation of an extension of the Marras world throughout Sardinia. Moreover opening a restaurant with my name is a dream come true.”


Bait Al Kandora junior

Emirati label Bait Al Kandora (House of Kandora) recently launched a kidswear collection at the Galeries Lafayette Dubai. Known for its fresh take on traditional fashion, the new line hopes to encourage youngsters to be “proud of their country’s national heritage and expand their minds,” says co-founder Khalid Al Huraimel.


Hackett’s Little Britons

There’s more coming for kids. British brand Hackett has also launched its Little Britons collection for spring-summer. With a holiday vibe, think sandy beaches and yachts, the surf-themed collection is all about washed and weathered tones of blues, rustic red and khaki. Landing in stores in March.


The passion of Rasasi Dubai perfumer Rasasi’s new fragrance Junoon, which means passion in Arabic, is exotic and seductive, with hints of oud and musk. Men and women’s version available for Dh290 each.


A closer shave

If you haven’t heard the news, beards are over. Australian skincare brand Aesop’s Moroccan Neroli Shaving Duet could be of good use if you’ve been on the facial hair bandwagon. It come with a low-foaming serum for use during shaving, to minimise irritation; and a lotion to calm and hydrate the skin afterwards.


Two to tango

Raymond Weil’s Tango 300, from its Tango collection, comes with a sporty, contemporary vibe. It’s also water resistant up to 300 metres. The red hands and rubber strap is available in a stainless steel version with a blue or black dial.

More from Fashion

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

Life&StyleGlamourFashionThe Directory

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Fashion

Tarun Tahiliani unveils exclusive rug collection

Life & Style Gallery

Pictures: Key winners at the Golden Globes

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Hrithik Roshan dazzles fans in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car