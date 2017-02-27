Oscars 2017: 5 shades of grey rock red carpet
Olivia Culpo
I still can't believe that the beads on this dress are made from @stellaartois Limited-Edition Chalices! Each one sold helps @water provide five years of clean water to someone in the developing world. Fashion for a good cause is the best kind of fashion :) #oscarsredcarpet #1Chalice5Years #sponsored
Octavia Spencer
Ava Du Vernay
A small sign of solidarity. I chose to wear a gown by a designer from a majority Muslim country. Thanks to @AshiStudio of Lebanon. And the artists known as @kimblehaircare @narsuzo @jasonbolden and @damoneroberts for your support, friendship and lovely work on this appearance tonight. Appreciate y'all. #Oscars
Priyanka Chopra
Teresa Palmer
OSCARS!!! Wearing this whimsical @prada dress, @neillanejewelry, @sophiawebster shoes and @edie_parker clutch. My best friend and stylist @annabelleharron killed it with this one 🙏 thank you my love. Hair by my guy @hairbyjohnd and makeup by the lovely @storyofmailife using @artistryus products!❤️❤️❤️