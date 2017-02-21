Burberry Spring 2017 show at London Fashion Week
The work of late British sculptor Henry Moore inspired every aspect of Burberry's latest collection at London Fashion Week.
Models donning deconstructed knitwear, overhanging shirts and the label's trademark trenchcoat strutted down the runway amid Moore's sculptures.
Ivory dresses were coupled with knits or worn over ruffled white shirts with frills and striped tops.
One-shouldered short dresses were also a huge feature on the catwalk, as well as various styles of capes.
However, it was Christopher Bailey's rendition of the sweatshirt that was the most compelling look on the catwalk with rope detailing adorning the oversized garments.
Style Diary has listed 10 of its favourite looks below: