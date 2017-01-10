Mobile
Madonna, Emma Stone, Willow Smith in Harper’s fashionable list

Stars among 150 women chosen by the editors of the magazine to celebrate its 150th anniversary

Tabloid
 

Madonna, Emma Stone, Willow Smith and first lady Michelle Obama are among 150 women chosen by editors of Harper’s Bazaar as the world’s most fashionable.

The magazine’s first-ever such list comes in celebration of its 150th anniversary, Editor-in-Chief Glenda Bailey said on Monday. Madonna was chosen as cover girl for the group in the February issue.

The list, released on Tuesday, is comprised of Hollywood A-listers, music elite, fashion designers, celebrity stylists, Instagram It ladies and other mavens.

Star power definitely prevails: Rihanna, the former Kate Middleton, Liu Wen, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Campbell, Miranda Kerr, Kendall Jenner and big sister Kim Kardashian West, Kaia Gerber and her mother, Cindy Crawford, Beyonce, Zendaya, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Adele, Gwen Stefani, Riley Keough, Lupita Nyong’o, Amal Clooney, Gia Coppola, Cindy Sherman, Roopal Patel and Olivia Palermo.

Editors of the Hearst magazine around the world — it has 32 editions worldwide — voted for their favourites.

“Our lists were more or less the same,” Bailey said in an interview. “These women are renowned for style around the world. And they all have such very different styles. This is in praise of the individual.”

The magazine plans a cocktail party to celebrate that fact and its listees the weekend of the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony on January 29. A series of other events to mark its 150th year are planned.

More from Fashion

