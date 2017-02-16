London Fashion Week 2017: Rocky Star represents India

Fashion designer Rocky Star, who will showcase his Autumn Winter 2017 collection at London Fashion Week on Friday, says it’s an honour to be part of the show. This will be his third stint at the event.

“It is always an honour to represent Indian fashion [on] an international platform. I feel a certain responsibility while showcasing at these platforms. However, I like to channel that sense of responsibility into creating fashion that best describes me and the country I belong to,” Star said in a statement.

The designer, who has styled celebrities including Paris Hilton, Beyonce and Priyanka Chopra, added: “To offer the world of fashion a small part of India through my art, each time I showcase, is certainly elating.”

Talking about his latest line, Vida, Star said: “The collection speaks of the beauty that surrounds us; the one that meets the eye and our ability to see beyond the one that doesn’t. This collection carters to the beauty of imperfection.”

The designer says the collection was a merge of “global inferences and Italian maestro art rooted in Indian appeal and aesthetics”.