The Beauty Beat: Top ways to remove make-up

One of the most repeated beauty mantras is “never sleep with your make-up on”. This means that everything on your face — whether it’s just kohl eyeliner or a full face of foundation — must come off. If you put on a sunscreen or heavy moisturiser in the morning, this too must be washed off before you hit the sack.

Whether you want a simple routine or a multi-product ritual, is completely up to you. Here are some methods to get your face squeaky clean.

Foaming face wash

Most of us have been using foaming face washes since we were teenagers, because that’s the most advertised method and the easiest to buy. A good foaming wash won’t strip the skin of all its oils, but will remove dirt and some make-up. I have yet to find a gentle wash that will clean make-up in one go.

If you have some cash to splurge, invest in a higher quality wash that is soap and fragrance free.

Brands to look out for: Dermalogica and Bioderma.

Cleansing milk/oil

This type of cleanser is more suitable for dry skin and will be more successful at removing foundations and tough eyeliners. Take some time when massaging the milk or oil into the skin for a thorough cleansing. Pretend you’re in a spa and use a warm terry washcloth to wipe off the product, then marvel at how much junk you removed.

Brands to look out for: Cetaphil and Body Shop.

Micellar water

This is probably the most fuss-free make-up removal method, in my humble opinion. The trickiest part is picking one that is best for your skin. Just grab a couple of cotton pads and a bottle of this clear, miracle fluid and start cleaning. For the eyes, I suggest holding a soaked pad over the lid for a few seconds so that the products dissolve, and then gently rubbing, instead of vigorously scrubbing away at the tender skin.

Brands to look for: Bioderma and Garnier.

Make-up removal cloth

This is a pretty new and innovative method, in that you don’t need any product apart from the cloth itself and water. I don’t know what kind of wizardry this is, but it sounds like it was invented by a lazy girl (like me). This would be helpful for people with very sensitive skin, who probably can’t use any cleansing products. The cloths come in multiple price points so give it a go.

Brands to look out for: Makeup Eraser.