Win 34kg of gold worth Dh5m in 34 days of DSF

From left: Chandu Siroya, Abdullah Hassan Al Ameri, Tawhid Abdullah, and Chetan Karani, secretary at Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group, at the press conference.

Dubai: Gold buyers stand a chance to win up to 34 kilos of gold — worth Dh5 million in 34 days of the 22nd Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), the Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG) announced on Monday.

The Group’s mega jewellery promotion for DSF, which runs from December 26 to January 28 under the slogan ‘Shop. Win. Celebrate’, will choose 100 winners for the season, including a mega winner on the final day raffle who can take home one kilo gold.

Three lucky winners will get gold prizes on the rest of the 33 days with the first prize winner receiving 500gm gold, and the second and third lucky winners taking home 250gm gold each.

Outlining the promotion mechanism, Tawhid Abdullah, chairman, DGJG, said that every day, three lucky shoppers will be rewarded at the daily draw that will be held at 8pm at Deira Gold Souq.

Customers who purchase gold jewellery worth Dh500 will be entitled to one raffle coupon and customers who purchase diamond jewellery, pearl or watches worth Dh500 will get two raffle coupons to take part in the daily raffle draws. Raffle coupons will be provided by all the participating jewellery outlets, kiosks and all terminals of Dubai Duty Free during DSF.

When asked about the volume of gold prizes going down to 34kg for this year’s DSF from 100kg in 2014 and 56kg in 2015 editions, Abdullah denied the market scenario as the reason.

“We have, in fact, increased our budget as a group from Dh11 million last year to Dh12 million this year. Our budget of spending is not necessarily going only on DSF, though we spend the maximum for it and this time we are offering the promotion without any government backing. We have increased our budget for various activities including training for the whole year’s calendar,” he told Gulf News later.

Chandu Siroya, vice-chairman of DGJG, said that the success of the previous editions of the Group’s DSF promotion campaigns have been instrumental in more retailers coming forward to associate with this year’s promotion as well.

The executives ruled out a possibility of demonetisation and restrictions on gold possession in India having any impact on the purchase of gold jewellery by Indians, who form the majority of gold buyers in Dubai.

The promotion was revealed in the presence of Saeed Mohammad Mesam Al Falasi, executive director, Retail and Strategic Alliances, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), and the organisers of Dubai Shopping Festival, and Abdullah Hassan Al Ameeri, director, Raffles and Promotions, DFRE.

DSF gold raffle prizes at a glance

Total volume of prizes: 34kg of gold

Promotion period: 34 days (from December 26 to January 28)

Total number of winners: 100

Total number of daily winners: 3 for 33 days

Daily prizes: 1st prize 500gm; 2nd prize 250gm; 3rd prize 250gm

Mega prize: One kilo gold for one winner on the last day