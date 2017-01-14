Mobile
Wafi joins DSF fete with ‘Alice’s Adventures’

The mall is bustling with activities including dancers, jugglers, stilt walkers, unicyclists

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Wafi Mall has joined DSF 2017 festivities lined up on the theme of ‘Alice’s Adventures at Wafi’.

Mall visitors can enjoy a plethora of events till January 28 including stage shows, roaming acts, and parades.

The mall is now bustling with a range of activities including dancers, jugglers, stilt walkers, unicyclists and much more.

The entertainment extravaganza included a spectacular performance by the distinguished children of Emirates Youth Symphony Orchestra on Friday. The group presented renowned classical music pieces from Mozart to Beethoven.

Little ones and their families can join the vibrant Mad-Hatter’s Children’s Tea Party on January 27 from 4pm–7pm and enjoy scrumptious treats while engaging in enthralling activities. Additionally, a fascinating Costume Competition will take place on the same day where people are invited to dress up as per the theme, ‘Alice’s Adventures at Wafi’, and stand a chance to win exciting prizes worth thousands of dirhams.

“This DSF, Wafi Mall is bringing a timeless concept alongside exciting offers for shoppers and mall visitors. Our mall receives families of all backgrounds, and we thought to bring something to cater to all customers, children and adults alike,” said Rana Jaser, head of WAFI Central Marketing Department.

