Market Out of the Box is back

10-day event bringing together designers and entrepreneurs as part of DSF will run till January 28

Image Credit: COURTESY: DSF
A record 106 vendors will be participating in this 10-day,grassroots retail movement to showcase the best local,regional and international designers and entrepreneurs
Gulf News
 

Dubai: The 10-day Market Outside The Box (Market OTB) is back at Burj Park to bring together the best local, regional and international designers and entrepreneurs as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival.

Market OTB is a platform where ideas can be shared, connections can be made and singular, bespoke products can be purchased. The grass roots-led initiative started on Thursday and will run till January 28 with a record 106 vendors, from 4pm to 10pm on weekdays, and 10am to 10pm on weekends.

Back by popular demand for the fourth year in a row, Market OTB offers up-and-coming designers a market beyond the traditional walls of a shopping mall.

This year’s crop of talented artists and business people will be shining a spotlight on the worlds of jewellery design and accessories, home decor and fashion. On hand will be live entertainment and stage performances for the whole family; children’s activities (including balloon bending, clowns, magicians and bedtime stories) and music concerts; as well as food trucks (The Shebi, Fit Truck and Saj2Go) and food from favourite local eateries (Wingsters, Rock & Rolls, Pinza, Culinary Boutique and Vida).

Also taking place during Market OTB are informal discussions at the booth of the Dubai Design and Fashion Council (DDFC). A few participating Market OTB vendors will be available to talk about their work as well as the Council’s latest initiatives, including the DDFC Mentorship and Internship Programmes, and the DDFC Membership Programme. The booth will be located at 13 C+D and will feature three designers.

