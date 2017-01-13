Mobile
Prince William was angry at mother Diana’s death

At his mother’s charity Child Bereavement UK in London, Britain’s prince told children who lost a parent that he “found it difficult to talk about” it at the time she died

Image Credit: AP
Prince William speaks with Aoife.
Tabloid
 

Britain’s Prince William has comforted a young girl who lost a parent and spoken out about his feelings when his mother, Princess Diana, died two decades ago.

During a visit to the charity Child Bereavement UK in London on Wednesday, William was seen speaking quietly to a 9-year-old girl, Aoife, about the loss of her father.

“Do you know what happened to me? You know I lost my mummy when I was very young, too. I was 15 and my brother was 12. So we lost our mummy when we were young as well,” he told her, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Lorna Ireland, a parent at the event, said William told her 12-year-old son that as a teenager, he was “very angry and found it very difficult to talk about” Diana’s death.

“It was very personal and it was very special,” she said of his comments.

William is a royal patron to the charity, which was also supported by Diana.

This year marks 20 years since Diana died in a car crash in Paris in August 1997.

The Diana Award, a charity, will remember her life with events including the launch of an international award for young people.

Earl Spencer, Diana’s brother, will host an exhibition at the family’s home and a fundraising event later in the year. 

United Kingdom
United Kingdom
