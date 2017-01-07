Philippine child stars' cute transformations in 'Your Face Sounds Familiar: Kids'

Awra Briguela

Dubai: A younger set of faces will conquer the television as the cutest celebrity kids undergo cute transformations in Your Face Sounds Familiar: Kids, which premiered on Saturday.

Led by Billy Crawford, the show features eight of ABS-CBN’s brightest and most talented child stars as they give out spectacular performances and transform into local and international music icons.

Watch out for the weekly transformations of AC Bonifacio, Alonzo Muhlach, Awra Briguela, Elha Nympha, Justin Alva, Lyca Gairanod, Sam Shoaf, and Xia Vigor.

Adding fun and excitement to this season are jurors Gary Valenciano, Sharon Cuneta, and Ogie Alcasid.

Just like in the past seasons, the celerity kids will perform weekly without elimination, and will undergo acting, dance, and vocal training with full make-up transformation to closely match the look of the icon they will impersonate.

In every episode, the celebrity kid who will get the most number of points will take home the cash prize, half of which will be given to their chosen charity.