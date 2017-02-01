Iran’s Googoosh grounded in London after US ban

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Iran’s Googoosh grounded in London after US ban

The singer has reportedly been advised by her lawyers not to attempt to fly to the United States for a concert

Image Credit: Supplied
Iranian singer Googoosh
Tabloid
 

Legendary Iranian singer Googoosh has reportedly been advised not to fly to the United States for a concert, where the US green card holder was due to perform, following Trump’s “strong borders” executive order.

According to reports that emerged on Tuesday, Googoosh — who has performed in the UAE several times including a packed gig in 2014 at the Dubai World Trade Centre — is now stuck in Heathrow after being asked by her lawyers not to board the flight to the US.

The 66-year-old singer, known as Iran’s Barbara Streisand, was in London record an album, but her lawyers strongly advised her not to attempt to fly to Trump’s country, since it now bars citizens of seven countries including Iran from entering the US.

Trita Parsi from the National Iranian American Council confirmed Googoosh’s flight denial on Twitter.

“First Oscar winner Asghar Farhadi. Now Googoosh — Iran’s Barbara Streisand. Iranian cultural icons deemed terror threats by Trump#MuslimBan,” tweeted Parsi (@tparsi) on January 31.

Googoosh has reportedly been critical of Trump’s policies on sealing borders and recently likened Trump to Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic republic, in an interview with Swedish radio.

It’s not the first time that Googoosh has faced a ban. She was forbidden from performing in her own country for 20 years after the revolutionaries banned female artists from performing in Iran.

Googoosh is not alone in paying a heavy price following Trump’s decisions.

Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, who has been nominated for an Oscar this year for his film The Salesman, has also refused to travel to the US while Trump’s Muslim ban is in place. Actress Taraneh Alidoosti, the lead actress, has also refused to travel to the Oscars.

More from Celebrity

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrity

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Celebrity

‘Padmavati’ designer talks about challenges

Life & Style Gallery

Pictures: Miss France crowned Miss Universe

Life & Style Videos

PlayMahira Khan on her Bollywood debut
Loading...

Exclusive Interviews

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa