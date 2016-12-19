Zsa Zsa Gabor’s best quotes on life, love, marriage and men

Zsa Zsa Gabor and Herbert Hutner

On divorce

“Getting divorced just because you don’t love a man is almost as silly as getting married just because you do.”

On housekeeping

“I’m a marvellous housekeeper. Every time I leave a man I keep his house.”

On relationships

“I never hated a man enough to give him back his diamonds.”

“I want a man who’s kind and understanding. Is that too much to ask of a millionaire?”

“Macho does not prove mucho.”

On married life

“A girl must marry for love, and keep on marrying until she finds it”

“There is nothing wrong with a woman encouraging a man’s advances, as long as they are in cash.”

“I know nothing about sex, because I was always married.”

“A man in love is incomplete until he has married. Then he’s finished.”

“Husbands are like fires. They go out when unattended.”

“Of course dahlink, but first, you take out all the diamonds.” — on giving back wedding rings.

“The only place men want depth in their women is in their décolletage”

“To a smart girl men are no problem - they’re the answer.”

“To be loved is a strength. To love is a weakness.”

“I believe in large families: every woman should have at least three husbands.”

“The women’s movement hasn’t changed my sex life. It wouldn’t dare.”

“I love to put on diamonds and beautiful evening gowns and make my girlfriends upset.”

“As a teenager, I preferred the company of boys to girls, focusing always on the most indifferent male and flirting with him until he became my slave.”

On living in America

“It seemed to me that although I was still so young, I had already lived many lifetimes. Now I was in America, becoming American; dyeing my blond hair a rich American red; learning to drive a compact American car; and discovering that American men with money seemed to think that every girl in the world belonged to them.”

On marrying Conrad Hilton

“Conrad’s decision to change my name from Zsa Zsa to Georgia symbolised everything my marriage to him would eventually become. My Hungarian roots were to be ripped out and my background ignored. ... I soon discovered that my marriage to Conrad meant the end of my freedom. My own needs were completely ignored: I belonged to Conrad.”

On her first television appearance

“I couldn’t even go out on the streets of Los Angeles without being mobbed by crowds of fans. It had all happened so quickly — as everything in my life seems to happen.”

On her three-year marriage to businessman

Herbert Hutner.“Herbert took away my will to work. With his kindness and generosity, he almost annihilated my drive. I have always been the kind of woman who could never be satisfied by money — only excitement and achievement.”

“All in all — I love being married. I love the companionship, I love cooking for a man (simple things like chicken soup and my special Dracula’s goulash from Hungary), and spending all my time with a man. Of course I love being in love — but it is marriage that really fulfils me. But not in every case.”

“I never really mind what people say about me — I am far too unconventional and far too dedicated to being true to myself to let other people’s disdain or nastiness upset me for long.”

“All my life, I have been a positive thinker ... I have always been able to survive by telling myself that no matter how bad things are, they will one day be better. And that out of every event — no matter how tragic — one can always find a way to survive and even, perhaps, to be a little bit happy.”

On her life in Budapest

“The family led a life filled with grace and charm. There were vacations at our house on the shores of Lake Balaton, excursions in our Mercedes, parties glittering with beautiful women and dashing men, waltzing together under the flickering light of our crystal chandeliers.”