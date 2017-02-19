Zoe Saldana gives birth to third son

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Zoe Saldana gives birth to third son

Actress and husband Marco Perego already have twin boys

Image Credit: Agencies
Zoe Saldana
Tabloid
 

Actress Zoe Saldana and husband Marco Perego have welcomed their third child — a boy.

“Marco and I are elated to share the news of the birth of our son Zen,” the actress announced on Instagram on Saturday.

“We couldn’t feel more blessed with the new addition to our family. Three boys... oh boy!”

The couple were spotted leaving Cedars-Sinai Hospital on Monday with their newborn.

The couple are already the parents of twin boys Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio Perego-Saldana, whom they welcomed in November 2014.

Saldana and Perego married in June 2013.

More from Hollywood

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood

Also In Hollywood

Madonna shares video of newly adopted twins

Life & Style Gallery

Kangna, Alia and Rekha in Bollywood celebwatch

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Decoding Valentines' Day in UAE
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world