Zoe Saldana gives birth to third son
Actress Zoe Saldana and husband Marco Perego have welcomed their third child — a boy.
“Marco and I are elated to share the news of the birth of our son Zen,” the actress announced on Instagram on Saturday.
“We couldn’t feel more blessed with the new addition to our family. Three boys... oh boy!”
The couple were spotted leaving Cedars-Sinai Hospital on Monday with their newborn.
The couple are already the parents of twin boys Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio Perego-Saldana, whom they welcomed in November 2014.
Saldana and Perego married in June 2013.