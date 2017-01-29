Mobile
Zayn Malik is really special, says Taylor Swift

The two singers have collaborated on the song ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’

  • Taylor SwiftImage Credit: Supplied
  • Zayn MalikImage Credit: Supplied
Tabloid
 

Singer Taylor Swift says her I Don’t Wanna Live Forever collaborator Zayn Malik is “really special and wonderful”.

“I’ve known Zayn for a really long time. I think his voice is one that is really rare,” she said in a behind-the-scenes video from their music video obtained by Capital FM.

“It’s really, really amazing to get to work together. It’s amazing when you get to work with people who you hang out with. The question of, ‘Will we get along?’ is already answered. We know we get along like, ‘Yeah it’s fine’,” Swift added.

The duo recorded the video at a hotel here where they reportedly “trashed the hotel room”.

A source said: “Zayn trashed the hotel room to bits, ripping apart pillows and smashing a lamp up against the wall. Taylor had to light the curtains on fire for her part. The smoke alarms were turned off on the nearby floors so that the building didn’t have to be evacuated.

“At one point, Taylor smashed a mirror in the bathroom. All the scenes were carefully planned. It’s going to be a very sexy video. Zayn was dressed dapper and Taylor was wearing garters and heels.”

