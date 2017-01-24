Woody Harrelson is a curmudgeon in ‘Wilson’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Woody Harrelson is a curmudgeon in ‘Wilson’

Sundance film is adapted from a graphic novel of the same name, about a man who reconnects with his long lost ex-wife

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Woody Harrelson recently confirmed he’s playing Han Solo’s mentor in the next Star Wars movie, but the actor jokes about his own ability to lead.

“I wouldn’t choose me,” the actor shrugged and then laughed at the premiere of Wilson at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

Harrelson will play Garris Shrike. He also said the movie, which doesn’t yet have a title, begins shooting in March.

It also stars Aiden Ehrenreich as Han Solo. Donald Glover will play Lando Calrissian and Emilia Clarke has been cast as well but in an unknown role. The movie is scheduled to come out in May 2018.

As for Wilson, it’s adapted from a graphic novel of the same name about a curmudgeon, played by Harrelson, who reconnects with his long lost ex-wife, played by Laura Dern, and discovers they have a daughter he didn’t know about.

Dern also walked Wilson’s red carpet on Sunday; a day earlier, she participated in the Women’s March in Park City.

“I feel hopeful with the daily reminder that we peacefully protest, that we believe in our own internal revolution, that we honour our constitution and human rights which are women’s rights and civil rights,” she said.

More from Hollywood

tags from this story

Star Wars
follow this tag on MGNStar Wars

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood

tags

Star Wars
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Hollywood

Cate Blanchett on Trump rule: It’s ‘absurd

Life & Style Gallery

Look: Beauties visit Duterte’s palace in Manila

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Jessie J on going to school with Adele
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Mohammad attends Republic Day Parade

Mohammad attends Republic Day Parade

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

What's special this Indian Republic Day

What's special this Indian Republic Day

Miss Universe: Vote for your candidate online

Miss Universe: Vote for your candidate online

$20m cash found hidden under mattress

$20m cash found hidden under mattress

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin