Will Ferrell to address graduates at University of Southern California

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2016 file photo, Will Ferrell attends the world premiere of "Zoolander 2" in New York. The University of Southern California announced Thursday, March 2, 2017 that Ferrell will be the featured speaker at their May 12 commencement ceremony. The “Saturday Night Live” alum is also a USC alum, and one of its most famous fans and biggest boosters. USC gave no indication of what Ferrell will talk about. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

“Stay classy, Trojans.” That twist on Will Ferrell’s catchphrase from Anchorman could come in handy when the comic actor gives an address at this year’s commencement at the University of Southern California. USC announced Ferrell’s role Thursday, saying in a statement that he’ll be the featured speaker at the May 12 ceremony. The Saturday Night Live alum is also a USC graduate, and one of its most famous fans and biggest boosters. He graduated from the Los Angeles school with a degree in sports information in 1990 and is often seen walking the sidelines of Trojans football games. USC gave no indication of what Ferrell will talk about, but his best-known line from Talledega Nights may work just fine, especially for the class’s valedictorian: “If you ain’t first, you’re last.”