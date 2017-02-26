Mobile
Why Paris Hilton will never do reality shows again

Socialite prefers the label businesswoman to reality TV star

Image Credit: AFP
Paris Hilton attends the Blonds show during Fashion Week in New York on February 13, 2017. / AFP / KENA BETANCUR
Tabloid
 

Socialite and former reality TV star Paris Hilton says she doesn’t have time for reality TV shows.

The 36-year-old, who appeared on reality show The Simple Life a decade ago, has vowed to never return to her reality television roots because she is “more interested” in running her business.

“My team gets calls every single day with offers for reality TV but I am so busy running my empire that I don’t have time for it,” Hilton told Plastik magazine.

“I feel like I have been there and done that and it’s not a priority in my life. I am more interested in being a businesswoman,” she added.

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood

