Why Paris Hilton will never do reality shows again

Paris Hilton attends the Blonds show during Fashion Week in New York on February 13, 2017. / AFP / KENA BETANCUR

Socialite and former reality TV star Paris Hilton says she doesn’t have time for reality TV shows.

The 36-year-old, who appeared on reality show The Simple Life a decade ago, has vowed to never return to her reality television roots because she is “more interested” in running her business.

“My team gets calls every single day with offers for reality TV but I am so busy running my empire that I don’t have time for it,” Hilton told Plastik magazine.

“I feel like I have been there and done that and it’s not a priority in my life. I am more interested in being a businesswoman,” she added.