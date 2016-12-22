Wes Anderson’s next to be canine animation with Bill Murray, Yoko Ono

Wes Anderson is to return to both animals and animation, eight years after his acclaimed Roald Dahl adaptation, Fantastic Mr Fox.

The director’s next project will be Isle of Dogs, a canine animation featuring the voices of a number of his regular collaborators, including Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Bob Balaban and Edward Norton. Joining their ranks will be Yoko Ono, Scarlett Johansson, Courtney B. Vance, Kunichi Nomura, Harvey Keitel, Akira Ito, Greta Gerwig and Liev Schreiber.

Anderson announced the new movie, which will shoot in England, and also a charitable competition that asks for $10 (Dh36.7) donations in exchange for the chance to visit the set. CrowdRise is coordinating the effort; all the proceeds will go to Martin Scorsese’s Film Foundation, which protects and restores movies.

Anderson’s most recent feature, 2014’s The Grand Budapest Hotel, was his most financially successful to date, earning $175 million, as well as four Oscars.

This Christmas he made a three-minute yuletide advert for H&M.