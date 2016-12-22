Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Wes Anderson’s next to be canine animation with Bill Murray, Yoko Ono

The director will shoot ‘Isle of Dogs’ in England with a cast also featuring Ed Norton, Scarlett Johansson, Jeff Goldblum and Tilda Swinton

  • US director Wes Anderson Image Credit: EPA
  • Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Wes Anderson is to return to both animals and animation, eight years after his acclaimed Roald Dahl adaptation, Fantastic Mr Fox.

The director’s next project will be Isle of Dogs, a canine animation featuring the voices of a number of his regular collaborators, including Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Bob Balaban and Edward Norton. Joining their ranks will be Yoko Ono, Scarlett Johansson, Courtney B. Vance, Kunichi Nomura, Harvey Keitel, Akira Ito, Greta Gerwig and Liev Schreiber.

Anderson announced the new movie, which will shoot in England, and also a charitable competition that asks for $10 (Dh36.7) donations in exchange for the chance to visit the set. CrowdRise is coordinating the effort; all the proceeds will go to Martin Scorsese’s Film Foundation, which protects and restores movies.

Anderson’s most recent feature, 2014’s The Grand Budapest Hotel, was his most financially successful to date, earning $175 million, as well as four Oscars.

This Christmas he made a three-minute yuletide advert for H&M.

More from Hollywood

tags from this story

United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Oscars
follow this tag on MGNOscars
Martin Scorsese
follow this tag on MGNMartin Scorsese

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood

tags

United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Oscars
follow this tag on MGN
Martin Scorsese
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Hollywood

‘Rob & Chyna’: Why it’s renewed for Season 2

Life & Style Gallery

Italy shadow dance photo essay

Life & Style Videos

PlayQuincy Jones: Music pulls people together
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays