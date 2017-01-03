Vin Diesel to visit India to promote ‘xXx’

Hollywood star Vin Diesel will visit India later this month to promote the forthcoming film xXx: Return of Xander Cage. Indian actress Deepika Padukone, who has a key role in the movie, confirmed his visit with a tweet in Hindi.

“Vin, India is waiting for you with bated breath. Will meet you soon on January 12 and January 13. Lots of love from us,” she said.

The movie, which comes after 2002 film xXx and 2005’s xXx: State of the Union, releases in India on January 4, before anywhere else in the world. The movie marks Padukone’s Hollywood debut.

Padukone is currently on a tour with the film’s team and her first stop was Mexico.

“Vin will be coming with Deepika to India, and a couple of other people associated with the movie might come too,” a source said.

“Vin’s itinerary is yet to be fixed, but he will make sure the movie is well-promoted for the Indian fans as it is releasing here first,” the source added.

The action movie is directed by DJ Caruso.