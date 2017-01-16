Victoria Beckham calls lawyers to stop Spice Girls reunion

Former Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham has reportedly called in lawyers to stop the remaining Spice Girls from performing the group’s back catalogue.

Mel B, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton were planning to reunite this year to celebrate the band’s 20th anniversary.

“The girls are devastated. It is an extremely sad way for things to end,” a source told The Sun newspaper.

“Victoria is proud of her Spice Girls history but this suggests she wants to cut all links with the group which transformed her life. She is resorting to aggressive legal letters and it is an extremely sad way for things to end after all they have been through together,” the source added.

Last year, Beckham said she preferred if the three women sang their own material.

“I do think they should sing their own material though, because what we did in the Spice Girls was so special. If they sang Spice Girls songs I think I might be a bit sad,” Beckham said in a past interview.

One of the factors leading to Beckham’s action is said to be the leaked track Song For Her, which left the band’s fans divided.

It is believed she was concerned that they were mixing Spice Girls hits with fresh material that didn’t compare to the classic hits.

“She got lawyers involved as she has a writing credit on the hits and co-owns the companies which control the band’s legacy and finances,” the source said.