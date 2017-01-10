Tom Hiddleston apologises for Golden Globes speech

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Tom Hiddleston apologises for Golden Globes speech

The actor said that nerves got the better of him and that his message was “inelegantly expressed”

Image Credit: REUTERS
Actor Tom Hiddleston holds the award for Best Actor - Limited Series or Motion Picture for TV for "The Night Manager" during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. For editorial use only. Additional clearance required for commercial or promotional use, contact your local office for assistance. Any commercial or promotional use of NBCUniversal content requires NBCUniversal's prior written consent. No book publishing without prior approval.
Tabloid
 

Actor Tom Hiddleston has issued an apology for his “inelegantly expressed” acceptance speech at the 74th Golden Globe Awards.

Hiddleston, whose intention was to focus attention on the civil war in South Sudan, was accused by critics of using the stage to brag about his charity work and trivialising a humanitarian crisis.

Hiddleston defended his acceptance speech on Facebook.

“I just wanted to say... I completely agree that my speech at the Golden Globes last night was inelegantly expressed,” Hiddleston wrote on Monday.

“In truth, I was very nervous, and my words just came out wrong. Sincerely, my only intention was to salute the incredible bravery and courage of the men and women who work so tirelessly for Unicef UK, Doctors Without Borders/ Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), and World Food Programme, and the children of South Sudan, who continue to find hope and joy in the most difficult conditions.

“I apologise that my nerves got the better of me,” he added.

In his acceptance speech, Hiddleston, who won the Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in The Night Manager, said: “One night we were having a bite to eat at the canteen, where we were staying, and a group of young men and women tottered over to the table, and we were all having what they call a ‘dirty beer’ in humanitarian language.”

He added: “They were a group of Medecins Sans Frontieres doctors and nurses. And they wanted to say hello because during the shelling the previous month, they had binge-watched The Night Manager.

He went on to say that the idea of providing “some relief and entertainment” for people who are “fixing the world in the places where it is broken, made me immensely proud.”

More from Hollywood

tags from this story

United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations International Children's Emergency Fund
Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood

tags

United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund
follow this tag on MGN
Facebook
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Hollywood

Vin Diesel given colourful Indian welcome

Life & Style Gallery

A hundred year old Teahouse in Chengdu

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Hrithik Roshan dazzles fans in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats