‘The Sopranos’ actor Frank Pellegrino dies

Pellegrino died on Tuesday in New York of lung cancer

Former Sopranos cast member and New York restaurateur Frank Pellegrino has died.

Pellegrino died on Tuesday in New York of lung cancer, according to publicist Ken Langdon. He was 72.

While Pellegrino appeared in Law & Order and New York Undercover, and in films including Cop Land and Goodfellas, he’s best known for his stint as FBI Chief Frank Cubitoso on HBO’s crime drama The Sopranos.

He was also co-owner of Rao’s, legendary as one of Manhattan’s most exclusive dining spots.

The Italian restaurant, which boasts only 10 tables, has served such luminaries as Hillary Clinton, President Donald Trump, Woody Allen and Leonardo DiCaprio. For many others, even boldfaced names, reservations are impossible to come by (at least, through 2017, according to the restaurant).

