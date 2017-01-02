Stan Lee has no plans to slow down at 94

FILE - This Oct. 12, 2012 file image released by Starpix shows Marvel Comics scribe and film producer Stan Lee at a special signing, hosted by Choice Collectibles, a publisher of Marvel fine art, during New York Comic Con at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. Lee is missing in action at Comic-Con International, held July 24-27, 2014, in San Diego. A spokesman for the 91-year-old co-creator of such comic book superheros as The Avengers, X-Men and Spider-Man says Lee lost his voice because of laryngitis and is unable to attend the four-day pop-culture celebration. (AP Photo/Starpix, Marion Curtis, file)

Stan Lee turned 94 last week, but the legendary writer has no plans to slow down. He says he wants to continue creating new characters. “I plan to keep creating characters with my company POW! Entertainment. We just launched a new animated series called Stan Lee’s Cosmic Crusaders, a new digital graphic novel God Woke, and our TV show Lucky Man is going into its second season,” said Lee. Lee, whose given name is Stanley Martin Lieber, is a comic-book writer, editor, publisher, media producer, television host, actor and former president and chairman of Marvel Comics. He has worked with several artists, most notably Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko, to co-create Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, Hulk, Thor, Iron Man, Daredevil, Doctor Strange, and many other characters. Lee, who turned a year older on December 28 last year, added that he loves his work and feels very fortunate to carry on with it.