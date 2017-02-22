Soulja Boy, Chris Brown boxing match is off

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Soulja Boy, Chris Brown boxing match is off

Both hip-hop stars announced last month that they signed on for a three-round bout to be televised on pay-per-view

  • FILE PHOTO - Rap artist Soulja Boy arrives at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 20, 2011.Image Credit: REUTERS
  • File picture of R&B singer Chris Brown posing at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, California,Image Credit: REUTERS
Tabloid
 

It looks like the highly anticipated boxing showdown between singer Chris Brown and rapper Soulja Boy could be off.

Both hip-hop stars announced last month that they signed on for a three-round bout to be televised on pay-per-view and promoted by Floyd Mayweather.

On Monday, Soulja Boy said on Twitter that Brown’s manager called his manager Sunday to tell him the fight is off and Brown wouldn’t be signing his contract.

Brown hasn’t responded on social media, but announced over the weekend that he will be going on tour beginning on March 31.

Representatives for Brown and Mayweather didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

The feud between the artists stems from Soulja Boy’s liking of an Instagram picture posted by Brown’s ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran. 

More from Hollywood

tags from this story

Floyd Mayweather
follow this tag on MGNFloyd Mayweather
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood

tags

Floyd Mayweather
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Hollywood

‘Moonlight’s Janelle shines with Oscar nods

Life & Style Gallery

Kangna, Alia and Rekha in Bollywood celebwatch

Life & Style Videos

PlayMariah Carey visits the Burj Khalifa
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen