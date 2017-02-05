Selena Gomez releases new song ‘It Ain’t Me’

Selena Gomez

Singer-actress Selena Gomez treated her fans to a taste of a new song, which is believed to be titled It Ain’t Me and a collaboration with Norwegian DJ Kygo.

The unconfirmed title track’s first teaser on Instagram features a half profile of Gomez with a black X over her mouth.

The lyrics read: “I had a dream/ we were back to 17/ summer nights and liberties/ never growing up.”

While it appears the singer is making new music, she is also busy as executive producer of the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, an adaptation of the best-selling young adult novel.