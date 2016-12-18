Mobile
Selena Gomez named Coach brand ambassador

The singer is also set to team up with the label’s executive creative director Stuart Vevers to co-design a special piece for fall 2017

Image Credit: AP
Selena Gomez
Tabloid
 

Fashion label Coach has named singer Selena Gomez as its new face for fall 2017. She has reportedly received $10 million (Dh36.72 million) to be its brand ambassador.

Gomez will appear on the brand’s ad and social media campaigns.

Gomez is also set to team up with Coach’s executive creative director Stuart Vevers to co-design a special piece for fall 2017. Additionally, she will team up with Coach Foundation for its work on Step Up, a national organisation aiming at empowering teenage girls from underserved communities.

“I am so excited to work with Coach and love the clothes and accessories designed by Stuart Vevers,” Gomez said in a statement.

“I am especially looking forward to getting to know the Coach team as well as becoming involved in the foundation’s support of Step Up,” Gomez added.

Stuart Vevers said he was inspired and excited by the idea of working with a woman. He felt he “could really identify with her at the end of the day.”

He added: “The woman I design for is authentic, honest and possesses a romantic charm mixed with cool, confident attitude. Selena embodies all of these qualities perfectly-but the fact that she has always loved Coach, and believed so strongly in our philanthropic mission, made her a true Coach Girl.”

Selena Gomez
