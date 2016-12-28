Mobile
Scarlett Johansson is 2016 top-grossing movie star

Forbes says actress just edged out her ‘Captain America’ co-stars Chris Evans and Robert Downey

Image Credit: REUTERS
Actor and honoree Scarlett Johansson poses at Variety's Power of Women Luncheon in Beverly Hills, California U.S., October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo
Tabloid
 

Scarlett Johansson was named the top-grossing actor of 2016 on Tuesday thanks to her roles in superhero movie Captain America: Civil War and Hollywood satire Hail Caesar.

Forbes said Johansson just edged out her Captain America co-stars Chris Evans and Robert Downey with box-office earnings of her second 2016 movie, Hail Caesar. Johansson’s movies grossed a leading $1.2 billion (Dh4.4 billion) at the worldwide box office this year, compared with $1.15 billion for Captain America: Civil War. Released in May and featuring a conflict between Marvel comic book heroes like Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Widow and Ant Man, Walt Disney Co’s Captain America was the biggest earner worldwide in 2016, according to data from Boxofficemojo.com.

Australian actress Margot Robbie, who enjoyed a break-out year, placed fourth with $1.1 billion thanks to roles in two Warner Bros movies Suicide Squad and The Legend of Tarzan. The Forbes list was dominated by superhero and comic book movies, including Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Deadpool. Britain’s Felicity Jones entered the Forbes list for the first time, with roles in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, thriller Inferno and magical children’s story A Monster Calls. Jones came in ninth place with $805 million.

Forbes made its calculations based on global ticket sales from the films of top Hollywood actors, but it did not count animated movies such as Disney’s Finding Dory, the second biggest release of 2016 with $1.02 billion.

