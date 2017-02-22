Ryan Seacrest fine after fire at mansion

Anchor Ryan Seacrest has assured fans that everything is fine after a fire at his Beverly Hills Mansion.

There was an incident at Seacrest’s $50 million (Dh183.6 million) compound on Sunday night, leaving some heavy damage.

He took to Instagram on Monday to share that everything is fine.

“Fire last night at the house — thank God everyone is OK. Thanks again Beverly Hills Fire Fighters,” he posted.

According to the Beverly Hills Fire Department, they received a call at Seacrest’s house at around 1.27am.

Seacrest purchased the 854-square-metre mansion in May 2012 from Ellen DeGeneres for what was said to be in the range of $37 million to $40 million.