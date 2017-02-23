Mobile
Roman Polanski hearing delayed

The delay comes days after Polanski’s attorney filed a formal motion to unseal the testimony of a former prosecutor who handled Polanski’s 1977 case

Image Credit: AP
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2015 file photo, filmmaker Roman Polanski talks to reporters in Krakow, Poland, after a Polish judge ruled that Polish law forbids his extradition to the U.S., where in 1977 he pleaded guilty to having had sex with a minor. A hearing to unseal testimony in Polanski's long-running underage sex case has been delayed. The Los Angeles Superior Court sent out a notice Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, that a hearing scheduled for Friday has been delayed a new date has not yet formally been set. (AP Photo/Jarek Praszkiewicz, File)
Tabloid
 

A hearing to unseal testimony in Roman Polanski’s long-running underage sex case has been delayed.

The Los Angeles Superior Court sent out a notice on Wednesday stating that a hearing scheduled for Friday has been delayed and a new date has not yet formally been set.

The delay comes days after Polanski’s attorney filed a formal motion to unseal the testimony of a former prosecutor who handled Polanski’s 1977 unlawful sex with a minor case.

Polanski fled on the eve of sentencing in the case and his travel has been restricted to France, Switzerland and Poland ever since.

He and his lawyers have contended that the Oscar-winning director fled because a judge reneged on a sentencing deal.

Los Angeles prosecutors have not yet filed a response to Polanski’s motion.

