Rapper The Game sentenced for punching policeman

Receives six-month suspended jail term for assaulting an off-duty policeman during a pick-up basketball game in Hollywood

Image Credit: AP
Rapper The Game flashes a sign during a preseason NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs in Los Angeles. The Game, whose real name is Jayceon Taylor, was sentenced Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, to 120 hours of community service for assaulting an off-duty policeman during a pick-up basketball game in Hollywood.
Tabloid
 

The Game has been sentenced to 120 hours of community service for assaulting an off-duty policeman during a pick-up basketball game in Hollywood.

The 37-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jayceon Taylor, also received a six-month suspended jail term on Monday and was ordered to attend anger management counselling.

He may have to do the time if he gets into any more trouble.

Prosecutors say during a game in 2015, Taylor threatened, intentionally fouled and sucker-punched the officer, who’d stolen the ball from him and made a basket.

Taylor also pleaded no contest to stealing a camera from a paparazzi who filmed him being served with legal papers after the officer sued him.

Taylor pleaded no contest to felony grand theft and misdemeanour counts of making criminal threats and battery.

