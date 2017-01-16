Priyanka Chopra on injury: ‘I’ll be OK’

Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, January 8, 2017, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. / AFP / VALERIE MACON

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra has confirmed she’s fine after being injured on the set of US show Quantico.

“Thank you for all of your warm thoughts and well wishes. I will be OK,” Chopra tweeted.

The actress was shooting for the second season of the show when she fell and hit her head during a stunt, suffering a concussion.

While she has been advised rest, Chopra said she is “looking forward to getting back to work as soon as I can”.

Meanwhile, Chopra is also gearing up for the release of her debut Hollywood film Baywatch. The film, which is adaptation of the 1990’s popular TV show of the same name, also stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.