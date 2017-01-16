Priyanka Chopra on injury: ‘I’ll be OK’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Priyanka Chopra on injury: ‘I’ll be OK’

The actress was shooting for the second season of ‘Quantico’ when she fell and hit her head

Image Credit: AFP
Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, January 8, 2017, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. / AFP / VALERIE MACON
Tabloid
 

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra has confirmed she’s fine after being injured on the set of US show Quantico.

“Thank you for all of your warm thoughts and well wishes. I will be OK,” Chopra tweeted.

The actress was shooting for the second season of the show when she fell and hit her head during a stunt, suffering a concussion.

While she has been advised rest, Chopra said she is “looking forward to getting back to work as soon as I can”.

Meanwhile, Chopra is also gearing up for the release of her debut Hollywood film Baywatch. The film, which is adaptation of the 1990’s popular TV show of the same name, also stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.

More from Hollywood

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Priyanka Chopra
follow this tag on MGNPriyanka Chopra

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Priyanka Chopra
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Hollywood

Ava DuVernay talks with Winfrey about Trump

Life & Style Gallery

Miss Universe contestants stand out in swimwear

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Musical CATS comes to Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Lawmaker seeks debate on expatriate issue

Lawmaker seeks debate on expatriate issue

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries