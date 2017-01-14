Mobile
Priyanka Chopra injured on ‘Quantico’ set

Network offered no details but termed it ‘a minor incident’ after star was examined by a doctor and released from hospital

Image Credit: AP and courtesy of ABC
Priyanka Chopra in Quantico.
Tabloid
 

ABC says Quantico star Priyanka Chopra is “home resting comfortably” after being injured on the set of the action-thriller series on Thursday night.

The network released no details on the injury, which it termed “a minor incident” during filming of the New York-based show.

Celebrity news website TMZ, citing unnamed sources, said Chopra had slipped and fallen during a stunt and suffered a concussion after hitting her head.

In a statement, ABC did not confirm this but said a “minor incident” took place on the New York set of the FBI drama series on Thursday night.

“It would be premature to comment further until we have all the information. Priyanka was examined by a doctor, released and is home resting comfortably,” the network added.

Chopra was examined by a doctor and released from the hospital, it said.

A representative for the actress said she will return to work after the weekend.

Walt Disney Co’s ABC did not comment further on whether production of the show will be halted, but trade publication Variety said production will not be shut down while Chopra recovers.

Chopra, 34, made her transition from Bollywood to Hollywood as the lead of Quantico, in which she plays an FBI recruit turned CIA agent. She will also be starring in the upcoming film reboot of Baywatch.

