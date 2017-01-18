Priyanka Chopra back to work after injury

Priyanka Chopra

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra has returned to work on the sets of the American TV show Quantico after suffering a concussion in an on-set accident last week.

She returned to work on Monday. The actress’ representative confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday.

“While she is still sore and stiff from her fall, she is getting stronger every day and is happy to be back at work,” her representative said.

Chopra was injured while shooting on the sets of the second season of the hit drama series Quantico. According to sources, she slipped and fell during a stunt and suffered a concussion after hitting her head.

She spent the weekend resting at home, tweeting her followers on January 15, “Thank you for all of your warm thoughts and well wishes.”

Quantico season two will return from its mid-season hiatus from January 24.