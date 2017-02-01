Mobile
Pharrell and wife Helen Lasichanh welcome triplets

Publicist didn’t say where or when the babies were born or their genders

Image Credit: AFP
Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh
Tabloid
 

Pharrell Williams and his wife, Helen Lasichanh, have welcomed triplets.

Williams’ publicist says that “the family is happy and healthy.” She didn’t say where or when the babies were born or their genders.

The babies join eight-year-old big brother Rocket.

The 43-year-old Williams married Lasichanh, a model, in 2013.

It’s shaping up to be a busy year for Williams. He served as a producer on Hidden Figures, which has been nominated for Best Picture at next month’s Academy Awards.

