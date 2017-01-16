Paul Feig to Trump: Grow up, you have a country to run

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Paul Feig to Trump: Grow up, you have a country to run

The director’s remarks came in response to the US President-elect’s tweet thrashing the cast of TV show ‘Saturday Night Live’

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Hollywood filmmaker Paul Feig has asked US President-elect Donald Trump to stop watching television and gear up to run the country.

Feig’s remarks came in response to Trump’s tweet thrashing the cast of TV show Saturday Night Live.

Trump posted: “NBC News is bad but Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC. Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television!”

Feig responded: “Okay, now you’ve gone too far. The cast is brilliant. Stop watching TV and get ready to run the country. You’re the [expletive] President. Grow up.”

Feig also called Trump “President Snowflake”.

The NBC show returned from its winter holiday break last week to poke fun at the news surrounding the President-elect and the recently released, unverified Russian reports that featured various claims about Trump.

More from Hollywood

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Hollywood

Ava DuVernay talks with Winfrey about Trump

Life & Style Gallery

Miss Universe contestants stand out in swimwear

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Musical CATS comes to Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon