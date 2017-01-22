Padma Lakshmi and Adam Dell rekindle their romance

Padma Lakshmi

Supermodel-actress Padma Lakshmi has reportedly rekindled her romance with venture capitalist Adam Dell.

Lakshmi and Dell, who have a six-year-old daughter Krishna together, first split in 2009 before Krishna was born.

According to a source, they have reconciled their relationship after spending time together as a family.

“She’s taking it slow... Seeing how it goes. They both love that child so much, they’re putting the past behind them,” the source said.

The source added: “She just is being very cautious and private to protect Krishna, regardless of what happens. She’s forgiven the past and giving this a try.”