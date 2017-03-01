Mobile
Oscars for Mark Hamill in ‘Star Wars’: J.J. Abrams

The director is producing the sequel ‘The Last Jedi’

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

This year’s Academy Awards are behind us, but J.J. Abrams already has predicted Mark Hamill will be in the running for an Oscar next year for his turn as Luke Skywalker in the next Star Wars film.

Abrams rebooted the franchise with Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015 and is producing the sequel, The Last Jedi. He tells the New York Daily News he and others will be upset if Hamill doesn’t win an Oscar.

Hamill briefly appeared as Skywalker in The Force Awakens, but didn’t have any dialogue.

The Last Jedi hits theatres in December. 

Star Wars
oscars

