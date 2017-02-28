Mobile
Oscars 2017: Patricia Arquette upset over missed tribute

Actress says transgender sister Alexis Arquette should have been included in In Memoriam section

Image Credit: AP
Alexis Arquette
Tabloid
 

Actress Patricia Arquette says she was upset the Oscars left her transgender sister out of the In Memoriam tribute.

Arquette told ABC News she thought the Academy Awards “would have a little bit more respect” for the transgender community. Arquette says her sister Alexis Arquette should have been honoured because she had a great body of work and was one of few transgender artists in the business.

Alexis Arquette died on September 11 from a heart attack and battled HIV for 29 years.

She memorably played a trans sex worker in Last Exit to Brooklyn and a Boy George impersonator in The Wedding Singer.

The In Memoriam portion of the show remembers major Hollywood film figures who died last year. This year’s segment included Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher and Gene Wilder.

Others left out included Florence Henderson and Garry Shandling. And the In Memoriam segment included a notable gaffe when Jan Chapman’s photo was shown with the name of Janet Patterson, an Australian costume designer who died in 2015. The Academy didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Last year, Abe Vigoda’s family said they felt “cheated and disappointed” when he was omitted from the In Memoriam tribute. Vigoda portrayed Salvatore “Sal” Tessio, the doomed Mafia soldier in The Godfather.

