Oprah Winfrey to star in Lee Daniels’ ‘Terms of Endearment’ remake

‘The Butler’ director to reunite with talk show host for the role which won Shirley MacLaine an Oscar in 1983

Image Credit: AP
Oprah Winfrey attends the world premiere of "BOO! A Madea Halloween" held at ArcLight Cinerama Dome on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)
Tabloid
 

The multi-Oscar-winning family drama Terms of Endearment is to be remade with Oprah Winfrey in the role that won Shirley MacLaine an Academy award for best actress in 1983.

According to the Wrap, Winfrey will reunite with Lee Daniels, her director on the 2013 film The Butler, where she played Gloria, the wife of White House butler Cecil Gaines. In Terms of Endearment, her role is of a mother who has a difficult but ultimately rewarding relationship with her daughter (played in the original by Deborah Winger).

Terms of Endearment is based on a novel by Larry McMurtry (who also wrote The Last Picture Show and Horseman, Pass By — the basis for the Paul Newman film Hud). The 1983 adaptation was directed by James L. Brooks and won five Oscars, including best picture, best director for Brooks and best supporting actor for Jack Nicholson.

Winfrey is currently shooting an adaptation of the novel A Wrinkle in Time with Selma director Ava DuVernay. She has also overseen and takes a small role in an HBO drama about the life of Henrietta Lacks.

