Oprah Winfrey’s loss is Weight Watchers’ gain

Media mogul, who took a nearly 10 per cent stake in the company last year, sent shares soaring Thursday after saying in a new ad she’s lost more than 40 pounds, while eating pasta and tacos

Image Credit: Bloomberg
Oprah Winfrey, chief executive officer of Oprah Winfrey Network LLC, speaks during an interview at "The David Rubenstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations" event in New York, U.S., on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. Winfrey, dubbed the "Queen of All Media", has been ranked the richest African-American of the 20th century, the greatest black philanthropist in American history, and is currently North America's first and only multi-billionaire black person. Photographer: Kholood Eid/Bloomberg
Tabloid
 

Oprah Winfrey's loss is Weight Watchers' gain.

The former talk show host, who bought a nearly 10 per cent stake in the weight loss company last year, sent shares soaring Thursday after saying in a new ad that she’s lost more than 40 pounds on the plan, all while eating pasta and tacos.

Shedding pounds is Winfrey’s financial gain as well as Weight Watchers.

The media mogul spent about $43.2 million (Dh158.6 milion) in October 2015 for 6.4 million shares. On Thursday, that stake was worth about $77 million, as its shares rose 15 per cent to $12.12 in early trading.

But even Oprah has been unable to outpace enormous changes in the weight loss market. Weight Watchers has been facing increasing competition from free apps and technology that tracks food intake and exercise. So far this year, shares of Weight Watchers International Inc. are down 50 per cent.

Last week, the New York company announced a new plan that would give subscribers an Apple Watch if they pay $99 and $34.95 a month for 12 months. 

