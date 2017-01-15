Mobile
Nicole Kidman clarifies Donald Trump support

‘I was trying to stress that I believe in democracy and the American Constitution,’ said the ‘Lion’ star

Image Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Nicole Kidman attends the "Big Little Lies" panel at the HBO portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association press tour on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Tabloid
 

Nicole Kidman says her comments that Americans should support President-elect Donald Trump were merely a statement of her belief in democracy, not an endorsement of the incoming president.

The Oscar-winning actress’s earlier remarks sparked both criticism and praise online after they were aired by the BBC earlier this week.

Kidman said that her comments were misconstrued. She says, “I was trying to stress that I believe in democracy and the American Constitution, and it was that simple.”

When an interviewer pressed her for more details, Kidman threw up her hands and said she was done commenting on the topic.

Kidman was born in Hawaii to Australian parents and holds dual citizenship in Australia and the US.

Kidman won an Oscar for 2002’s The Hours and currently stars in Lion.

