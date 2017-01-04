Mobile
Mark Hamill pens emotional tribute to Carrie Fisher

‘Star Wars’ actors calls his late co-star a rare breed and that she was committed to joy and fun and embracing life

Image Credit: AFP
US actors Carrie Fisherand Mark Hamill
Tabloid
 

Actor Mark Hamill has written an emotional tribute to his Star Wars co-star and friend Carrie Fisher, who died last week at age 60.

“When you were in her good graces, you couldn’t have more fun with any person on the planet. And then you could go 180 degrees opposite, where you were furious with one another and wouldn’t speak for weeks and weeks,” wrote Hamill, who played Fisher’s on-screen brother Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars movies.

“But that’s all part of what makes a relationship complete. It’s not all one-sided. Like I say, she was a handful. She was high maintenance. But my life would have been so much drabber and less interesting if she hadn’t been the friend that she was,” he wrote.

“She was able to make you feel like you were the most important thing in her life,” Hamill explained. “I think that’s a really rare quality.”

The actor recalled the first time he met Fisher — she was 19 and he 24. They met for dinner the night before they began filming Star Wars.

“I mean she was just so instantly ingratiating and funny and outspoken. She had a way of just being so brutally candid. She was telling me stuff about her stepfather, about her mom, about her father Eddie Fisher — it was just harrowing in its detail.

“I kept thinking, ‘Should I know this?’. I mean, I wouldn’t have shared that with somebody that I had trusted for years and years and years. But she was the opposite. She just sucked you into her world. I was just in awe of her. She was so committed to joy and fun and embracing life,” he wrote.

