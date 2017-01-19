Mobile
Mark Hamill becomes Trump’s nemesis

Actor uses his Joker voice to make fun of the US president-elect

President-elect Donald Trump, while on the campaign trail, once told a nine-year-old boy that yes, he was indeed Batman.

So it seems only fitting that were Trump to be trolled by a prominent villain, it would be the Joker.

Mark Hamill may have returned to his lightsabering ways by reboarding the Star Wars franchise, but to so many Bat-fans, he’s been consistently prominent for the past quarter-century as a go-to Joker voice for DC’s animated series and video games.

And since early this month, Hamill has been using the force of his pipes for what he sees as good.

Hamill devised a new supervillain persona, the Trumpster, in which he reads the 45th president’s tweets as the Joker. He released his first chuckling, fan-encouraged salvo on January 7, after comedian Matt Oswalt (brother of Patton) suggested that Trump’s New Year’s tweet sounded like what the Clown Prince of Crime might shout right before releasing a killer swarm.

Hamill returned to the mic after Trump tweeted criticism of “overrated” actress Meryl Streep, who had decried him in her Golden Globes speech.

This week, the Trumpster has returned to read the @realdonaldtrump tweets of the incoming president mocking Representative John Lewis, after the civil-rights icon told “Meet the Press” that he considered Trump’s presidency “illegitimate.”

At this rate, we expect Hamill’s Trumpster to return whenever a controversy calls for a snippet of vocal chaos.

More from Hollywood

