Marc Anthony and wife Shannon de Lima divorcing

Marc Anthony and his wife Shannon de Lima

Grammy-winning singer Marc Anthony and his wife announced Sunday that they are divorcing after a two-year marriage.

A brief statement said the decision to end the marriage was made mutually by Anthony, a New York-born singer of Puerto Rican roots, and Shannon de Lima, a Venezuelan model.

Anthony wed de Lima in 2014 at his residence in the Dominican Republic resort of Case de Campo.

It was the third marriage for Anthony, who has six children from previous relationships. In 2011, he divorced from pop star and actress Jennifer Lopez.

Anthony is also an actor, appearing in TV and films. He starred with Lopez in the 2007 film El Cantante, about the life of salsa pioneer Hector Lavoe.