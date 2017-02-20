Mobile
Madonna shares video of newly adopted twin daughters

Daughters Esther and Stella seen singing ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Singer Madonna has shared a video of newly adopted twin daughters Esther and Stella singing Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.

The pop star was granted permission to adopt the four-year-old twins from Malawi earlier this month, and allowed to bring them home with her to the US while the adoption process is finalised.

Madonna is already mother to Lourdes, 19, Rocco, 15, and adopted children David Banda, 11, and Mercy, also 11.

A source said: “Madonna has a deep affiliation with Malawi and has always wanted to do what she can to help those in need.

“Not only does she oversee her charity she is determined to try and give its children a better life.”

It is not be the first time Madonna has adopted a child from Malawi.

In October 2006, Madonna adopted David as she visited the country doing charity work. She returned to the country last year so he could receive his tribal name.

She adopted Mercy three years later.

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Madonna
follow this tag on MGNMadonna

